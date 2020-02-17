Coláiste Phobal Roscrea hurlers progress to quarter final

On Friday, February 7, the first and second years boys’ basketball teams travelled to our neighbours, Cistercian College Roscrea to play their first pool game.

This was our first game and the boys played really well and really improved as the games progressed.

Unfortunately, CCR proved to be too strong but both teams learned a lot from their games and huge improvements were made.

This game will really stand to them in their upcoming games after the midterm break.

Under 17 Hurling

Our under 17 hurlers will play their quarter final on Tuesday, February 25, against Thurles CBS B team and training continues over the midterm break.

Junk Kouture

Well done to our TY students who entered in the Junk Kouture competition recently.

Their designs were of a very high standard. Thanks to Mr Stock for all his help with the entries. One of the themes was ‘there are two sides to every story’.

Coláiste students were entered in the southern region.

Ag Science Trip

On Thursday, February 13, Mr Smyth’s fifth year Agricultural Science class went on a farm visit to the farm of Joseph and Karen Smyth, Cooraclevin Dunkerrin, Birr. Many thanks to Joseph and Karen for sharing their expertise with us and for welcoming us on their farm.

Our students enjoyed the visit and got real first-hand experience of a working farm.

Past Pupils

Well done to past pupils Christine Cleary and Mairead Teehan (joint Offaly camogie captain) who both received WPGA sports scholarships recently. Also best wishes to Glen Loughnane who is on the Tipperary U20 panel. We are delighted to see our past pupils progress and continued luck and success to you all on the sporting fields.

School Variety Concert

On Wednesday, March 11, Coláiste Phobal will be presenting a variety concert showcasing the talents of students from first year to sixth year. This concert will be in St Cronan’s Catholic Church starting at 7.30pm. All are welcome to attend with proceeds going to the Uganda Mission Fund.

More details to follow over the coming weeks.