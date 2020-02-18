‘Swinging his arms’ in Thurles

A Borrisoleigh man was fined for public order offences at Thurles district court.

Aaron Hennessy, of 41 Mt George, Borrisoleigh, was observed by garda Martins Klavins in the Thomond Road, Thurles, on July 24, 2019.

Mr Hennessy was walking in a public place with “cans of beer open,” Sgt Thomas Hanrahan told Judge Elizabeth MacGrath. “He was drunk, and a danger to himself and to others. He was taken to Thurles garda station.” Mr Hennessy was charged with being intoxicated in a public place.

Separately, Mr Hennessy was observed in Liberty Square, Thurles, on December 15, 2019. Mr Hennessy was observed outside Supermac’s. “He was intoxicated. He was threatening and abusing a group. He was swinging his arms around,” said Sgt Hanrahan. Mr Hennessy was taken to Thurles garda station and charged with being intoxicated in public, and with being threatening and abusive. He has 15 previous convictions, nine for public order.

Solicitor Colin Morrissey said that Mr Hennessy, 24, has two young children. “He has a long history of addiction issues,” said Mr Morrissey. Mr Hennessy has engaged with treatment services. “He’s doing his best for the sake of his children,” said Mr Morrissey. In relation to the second incident, Mr Hennessy saw his friend being grabbed by another individual not known to him. “He was not the instigator,” said Mr Morrissey.

Judge MacGrath fined Mr Hennessy a total of €300.