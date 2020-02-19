Gardaí arrest man after Tipperary drugs seizure

Gardaí arrested a man in his 30s and seized €6,700 of suspected drugs in Clonmel, County Tipperary, on Tuesday.

Shortly after 6pm, gardaí from the Tipperary Divisional Drugs Unit, Clonmel District Drug Unit and the Southern Region Dog Unit executed a search warrant at a house in Cherrymount, Clonmel.

During the search, gardaí seized €6,500 of suspected cannabis herb and €200 of suspected amphetamine. The suspected drugs will now be sent for analysis.

A man was arrested at the scene and brought to Clonmel Garda Station. He was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and has since been released.

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.