Suir Haven Cancer Support Centre receives €500 donation from Aldi’s Thurles store staff

Suir Haven Cancer Support Centre has become the latest charity to benefit from Aldi’s Community Grants programme, receiving a €500 grant from Aldi’s Thurles store team.

The €500 donation was presented to Anna Ryan from Suir Haven Cancer Support Centre by David Moriarty, Aldi Thurles’ ‘Charity Champion’.

Aldi’s Community Grants programme helps fund local charities and organisations that contribute vital work and services in their local communities. Each local charity supported is chosen by Aldi employees, enabling them to help the local good causes they are passionate about.

The programme has contributed to over 340 different local projects to date, donating over €250,000 since 2016.

Commenting, Claire Ryan, Aldi Thurles’ Store Manager said, “We here at Aldi Thurles are delighted to support the Suir Haven Cancer Support Centre through our Community Grants nomination. The amazing work they do to provide emotional support, practical help and information to those affected by cancer makes a huge difference.”

“Being part of and investing in local communities is something that Aldi is committed to and we are delighted to be able to make this contribution.”

Operating eight stores in County Tipperary, Aldi is deeply involved in the local community.

Through its partnership with FoodCloud, its stores in County Tipperary have donated over 150,000 meals to local charities to date, while as Foróige’s lead sponsor since 2015, it has helped support initiatives including the Aldi Foróige Youth Citizenship Awards and the Aldi Foróige Junior Baking Competition.