Garda appeal for information after shot fired in Killenaule last night 

Gardaí are appealing for information after a shot was fired in Killenaule last night.

At approximately 12.20am last night/this morning, a single shot was fired at a house in the Rathroe Terrace area of Killenaule, Co Tipperary.

It's understood a dark coloured vehicle was observed leaving the scene, and it's possible that two males were involved, although this has not been confirmed.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to call Thurles Garda Station at 0504 25100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.