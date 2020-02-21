Tipperary trad musicians to do some Seoul searching

Seven women musicians from Nenagh are bound for South Korea as part of a liturgical and cultural exchange.

Departing on March 12, their 10-day visit will include a 30-minute Irish traditional music, song and dance programme at the St Patrick’s day stage celebrations in the D-Cube Plaza in Seoul, participation in shared church masses in Seoul, participation in church services, Bible classes, a visit to a nursing home, informal evenings of music song and dance with the local community, attend a reception in the Irish Embassy hosted by Julian Clare, Irish ambassador, visits to national heritage and historical sites and various sightseeing tours.

The women - Margaret Kirwan, Kathleen Costello, Sheila Geaney, Caitriona Gleeson, Priscilla Skrade, Eibhlín Maher and Anne McGhee - will represent the Nenagh Folk Choir during their visit to Korea.

One of the high lights of the trip will be a visit to the city of Chun Chun to take part in the celebration of the 100-year anniversary of the church that Bishop Tom Quinlan, a Tipperary native, rebuilt and where he is buried.

The fiftieth anniversary of his death is being celebrated this year.

Bishop Tom was a man among men and is still very much in the hearts of the Korean people for the selfless service he gave to them.

Bishop Quinlan faced death and torture during the Korean war which had claimed the lives of many of his friends.

In the last year of his life he was honoured by a special presentation of a chalice from Pope Paul VI in recognition of his services to mankind.

The group are delighted and honoured to be included as part of the celebrations.

If anyone has memorabilia, photographs or knowledge about Bishop Quinlan while he lived in Borrisoleigh, the group will gladly take them to Korea and give them to the Chun Chun parish for its archives. Contact Margaret on 087-9396512.

The trip is being promoted by St Mary of the Rosary Church, supported by Rev Fr Des Hillery, PP.

In Seoul, Fr Sean Conneely of the Columban Fathers is busy making plans to make the trip one to remember. Fr Seán has organised accommodation in the Columban House and organised the itinerary.

The Columban Fathers will hold their own St Patrick’s Day celebrations and have extended an invitation to the Nenagh Folk Choir participants to join in these celebrations and to join with them for a meal afterwards.

It is hoped that a Korean church group will visit Nenagh in 2021.