Tipperary farm leader says science around methane emissions has ‘moved on’

The way that methane emissions from the national herd are accounted for is not appropriate, according to IFA president Tim Cullinan.

He told the Department of Agriculture’s Ag-Climatise Forum that this must be addressed at international level by the Department.

Mr Cullinan, who farms outside Toomevara, said it was clear from research carried out in the University of Oxford and experts including Prof Frank Mitloehner that methane was different to other greenhouse gases.

Prof John Fitzgerald, chair of the Government’s Climate Advisory Council, acknowledged that the way methane was currently accounted for was “probably not appropriate”, but that this cannot be factored into the international accounting rules until 2030.

“IFA will not be participating in this charade. If the science has evolved, then the rules have to change, and they must change now,” said Mr Cullinan.

In addition to the need for a change in the way methane was accounted for, there was also a major issue with the fact that carbon sequestered by farmers was not being accounted for.

IFA environment chairman Paul O’Brien said that farming was not getting any credit for the carbon in pasture and our hedgerows.

“The clear responsibility lies with Teagasc to do the research and calculate how much Irish agriculture is storing,” he said.

Mr O’Brien maintained that no other sector of society was as engaged in climate action, with over 250,000 carbon assessments now completed using the Bord Bia and Teagasc carbon navigator, across 130,000 farm families.

However, farmers were getting increasingly frustrated that they were being scapegoated based on incomplete calculations, which was leading to them being wrongly vilified, he said.

Regarding renewables, IFA has said that farmers had listened to the rhetoric and the promises, with no action and this must change. The next Government must support farm scale and community renewables, address grid access issues and provide tariff supports.