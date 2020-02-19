Concerns over closed gate at Thurles Railway Station

A closed gate at Thurles Railway Station means that elderly people and those with disabilities have to traverse an extra 450 yards from car park 5 to platform 2, according to a member of the public who contacted the Tipperary Star this week.

If the gate were open, the distance from the bottom of the car park to the platform, would be about 200 yards, significantly reducing the distance for commuters, many of whom are trying to make medical appointments in Cork or Dublin.

The Tipperary Star contacted Cllr Jim Ryan who said he had raised the issue repeatedly some years ago.

It’s understood that the gate should be open, according to the planning permission granted when the infrastructure was initially built.

The reason given for closing the gate, is that there is a “blind spot” in terms of CCTV, where commuters cannot be seen entering or leaving the train and the platform. The tickets are checked on the trains.

“I raised it at Thurles Town Council level seven or eight years ago,” said Cllr Ryan. It’s understood that Irish Rail responded at the time, saying that if they left the gate open, passengers would be able to get on the train without paying for tickets. They maintained that it is a distance away from the ticket office.

Irish Rail also maintained that there is another gate just up the way from the closed gate. “They hadn’t received any complaints, other than from one individual,” said Cllr Ryan.

The Tipperary Star contacted Irish Rail for comment this week, but there was no response at the time of going to print.