Addict fined for drug driving in Liberty Square, Thurles

A Fethard man who was found to be driving in Thurles while under the influence of cannabis and cocaine, was fined at Thurles district court.

Ewan Harcourt, of Coolban, Fethard, Co Tipperary, was driving a van in Liberty Square, Thurles, on January 5, 2019, heard Judge Bernadette Owens.

Mr Harcourt was tested after an incident in the Square. The reading showed a “fail”, indicating the presence of drugs, said Sgt Thomas Hanrahan.

Mr Harcourt was taken to Thurles garda station, where he supplied a sample of blood. The reading was “positive” for the presence of cannabis, cocaine, and benzodiazepines.

Garda Donnacha O’Sullivan charged Mr Harcourt with driving while having a quantity of cannabis or cocaine in his system.

Solicitor Aidan Leahy said Mr Harcourt did cooperate fully with gardaí. Mr Harcourt has been in ongoing treatment since last year. He works in a local co-op, and is an apprentice barber. “He’s learned his lesson,” said Mr Leahy. “He has not come to the gardaí’s attention since that time.” Judge Owens said she noted that that Mr Harcourt “has taken stock of the situation. He is engaging in counselling.”

Mr Harcourt was fined €300, with four months to pay. He was disqualified from driving for one year, this period to start from March 1.