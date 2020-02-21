Two men due in Nenagh District Court in relation to €78,000 cocaine seizure

Two men are due before Nenagh District Court in relation to the seizure of €78,000 of cocaine at a premises on Limerick Road, Nenagh, Co Tipperary on January 17, 2018.

Following a lengthy investigation by Gardaí in Nenagh, two men aged in their 30's and 40's were arrested on Thursday, February 20, 2020 in Co. Tipperary.

They have since been charged and are due to appear before Nenagh District Court on Friday, February 21 at 10.30am.