Family of Carrick-on-Suir hurling legend donate hurley and medals to his club 

The family of one of Carrick Swan's great players of the past has donated one of his hurleys and his medals to the club.

The family of the late Jack Murphy handed over the memorabilia from his playing days with the Swan at a ceremony in the club's new clubhouse at Pairc na hEalai at Ballyrichard last Friday, February 14.

It was the first event to be hosted at the Swan Club's new playing grounds.

Swan Club Secretary Sean O’Shea said it was an absolute honour to accept Jack’s medals and hurley on behalf of the club.

Mr O'Shea said Jack was a man who played with the best and at the highest level with Tipperary. He served the club so well both on and off the field of play and was the epitome of what a gentleman should be.

Jack won his first South senior hurling medal in 1944 and last in 1952 and played in three county finals, Mr O'Shea recalled.

Jack won seven South senior hurling medals between 1944 and 1952. His midfield partner was always the legendary Tom Wall, who won a senior All-Ireland with Tipperary in 1945.

At inter-county level, Jack played both minor and senior hurling for Tipperary. In 1948, Carrick Swan had eight players on the Tipperary senior hurling panel.

Club President Johnny Flynn also reminisced about Jack and told some humorous stories of times gone by.

After the presentation all present enjoyed refreshments in the new clubhouse.