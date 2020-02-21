Rosegreen Players set to stage hilarious ‘Don’t Tell the Wife’

The Rosegreen Players are currently in the final stages of rehearsals for their forthcoming production of Sam Crea’s hilarious farce, Don’t Tell the Wife, which will be staged at the Rosegreen Community Hall at 8pm from Thursday, February 27 to Sunday, March 1.

Tickets can be booked with Pat Cummins at 087 2204034, and O’Dwyer’s Pharmacy, Main Street, Cashel.

Don’t Tell the Wife is set in an Irish border town and follows the many twists and turns sparked off in the lives of Edna and Bobby Willis (played by Marisa Costello and Tom Delahunty) when an uninhibited young French girl, Georgette (played by Maeve Moclair) comes to lodge in their home.

The unrestrained behaviour and candid views of Georgette rapidly scandalise Edna, whose obdurate Unionism sets her on a collision course with both the young French liberal and her smitten husband.

Aiding and abetting the calamitous developments is Isobel Tate, a neighbour, played by Cathering Moloney, who is only too happy to fan the flames of suspicion and distrust, and to augment the uproarious series of misunderstandings, mistaken identities and devious plots which ensue.

Caught up in all of this are Bobby’s workmate and long-time apprentice, Cyril (played by Eamonn Freir), one of his girlfriends, Hilda, (played by Naomi Campbell), the ex RAF officer Basil Charrington,(played by Enda Brady, and a hapless corporation official, Eric Tweedy, played by Philip Flynn.

In Don’t Tell the Wife, Sam Crea’s mastery of farcical events and dialogue provides the Rosegreen Players with a play to relish in rehearsal and performance.

It promises to be a great evening out for the audience, with plenty of laughter and fun for all. Technical support is headed up by Pat Cummins, Ger Lonergan, Breda Delahunty, Eamonn Freir, Liam Freir, Marie Lonergan, Marie Devitt and Olive Ryan.

The wonderful play is directed by Pat Cummins and Hugh O’Neill.

Tickets: adults €15. Children, €5.