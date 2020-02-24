Tipperary councillor Shane Lee opens up about 11 years being sober

Tipperary county councillor Shane Lee has revealed how being sober for the past 11 years has turned his life around.

The Roscrea-based councillor revealed on his Facebook page on Saturday he was marking 11 years of sobriety, which he described as "the best 11 years of my life, one day at a time".

"When I reflect where I have came from back then, by God, I've come a long, long way," he said.

The Lowry Team councillor said that he had been "riddled with anxiety, fear, low self-esteem, blaming everyone and everything the poor me story and lots lots more".

However, today, he said, he was proud.

"I'm very humbled. I'm blessed with the people I have in my life. I've a beautiful family that I could never see happening as I thought back then I deserved nothing. I'm responsible today, not just for my own family and friends but for the people I represent on a daily basis.

"Who would have ever thought that " they say beyond your wildest dreams #FACT," he posted.

And, reaching out to others in a selfless spirit, Cllr Lee says that he is always available to help others that suffer from alcoholism and find it difficult.

"Sobriety is there if you want it. Help is there if you need it. Today is a day I am proud. I've my achievement! Thank you all for the support to get me where I am today," wrote Cllr Lee.

Cllr Lee's openness touched many people, with close to 150 people posting comments and wishing him the best.