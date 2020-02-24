Lions Club invites nominations for Cashel Person of the Year, 2020

Cashel Lions Club invites all clubs, organisations and individuals, to reflect on the year gone by and select a person who in their opinion made a significant contribution to the quality of life in their local community and nominate him or her as the Cashel Lions Club Person of the Year for 2020.

“Nothing happens in a community unless somebody makes it happen and very often this very important work remains below the radar and is often taken for granted,” a spokesperson for Cashel Lions Club stated as preparations intensify for this year’s award.

“The Cashel Lions Club Person of the Year Award is designed to give an unsung local hero a few moments in the limelight in order to say thanks and reaffirm the importance of the contribution a person made to the quality of life in their community in the year gone by.”

The Cashel Lions Club Person of the Year Award was presented to Angela McGrath in March 2019 for the amazing work she does for her community through the Cashel Feral Cat Project.

The importance of Angela’s work in humanely controlling the feral cat population in Cashel was recognized by the large crowd of family, friends , neighbours and public representatives who attended the award ceremony and who spoke glowingly of the vitally important contribution which Angela makes to the quality of life in her local area.

The Cashel Lions Club Person of the Year started in 1987 and each year since then one member of the local community has been recognised for their involvement in their local community and for making their local community a better place.

Each year the award goes to the person, who in the opinion of the judging panel has made a significant contribution to, ‘the social, cultural, sporting, artistic, spiritual and community life of their area’. Communities depend on volunteers and on those people who go the extra mile to improve life in their area.

The Cashel Lions Club Person of the Year 2020 is an opportunity to say ‘thank you’ to a person who has made the world a better place by making a significant contribution to their local area during the year just ended.

Nominations for the Cashel Lions Club Person of the Year should be forwarded to Eddie Morrissey by email to eddiemorrissey98@

gmail.com or by post to Eddie Morrissey, Rathordan, Cashel, Co Tipperary on or before Monday, March 9.

Those nominating are asked to outline in writing the contribution that their nominee makes to the local community with particular focus on their work during 2019.

The person or clubs nominating will also be interviewed by an independent panel of judges when they will have an opportunity to discuss the contribution made by their nominee to their local community.

It is hoped to announce the Cashel Lions Club Person of the Year on Thursday March 12th.Further details are available from Eddie Morrissey at 086 8988640.