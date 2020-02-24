Mná Month in Cashel library for March celebrates women

Cashel library has designated March 2020 as Mná Month.

We will host an exciting series of events, celebrating all aspects of the lives of Irish women, across the spectrum of the Dewey Decimal System.

This is a system for organising the contents of a library based on the division of all knowledge into 10 groups

This celebration which is entitled Dewey Eyed Women aims to be Mnásome!

Join us on Saturday, February 29, at 6pm as we launch the exhibition, entitled Women on Walls.

This wonderful exhibition by women artists and artisans will run for the month of March. Refreshments will be served and all are welcome.

Monday, March 2, at 2pm. Daughters of Dún Iascaigh won Tipperary Book of the Year 2018.

It shines a light on the history of Cahir women.

Edited by four women, Josephine O’Neill, Karol Defalco, Mary Caulfield and Breeda Ryan who will share their journey into these unique histories and they broke into the world of publishing.

Wednesday, March 4, at 7pm. An Evening with Bibi Baskin.

Bibi will give a motivational talk on how you can bring positive change into your life and make your dreams, big and small come true. This session will include Q&A as well as an opportunity to purchase a copy of her current book Bibi’s Wellness Wisdom. Refreshments served.

Monday, March 9, at 11am.

Marie Gleeson, former Irish Navy Ships Captain.

Marie was one of the first female officers in the Irish navy and this gives her a unique insight into the reality of leading in a man’s world.

Her journey from naval cadet to captain of the LÉ Aoife has given her a unique insight into people and how to maximise performance even in the most challenging of places – spaces are limited.

Tuesday, March 10 at 11am. St John the Baptist Girls School will give a performance of song, dance and drama as Gaeilge.

The girls have performed and won many All-Irelands over the years with their many performances through Irish and we are delighted to welcome them to Cashel library.

Tuesday, March 10, 7.30pm.

Eimear Burke, Druid and Storyteller. Eimear is the chosen chief of the Order of Bards, Ovates and Druids.

She is a psychologist with a deep love of ancient Irish tales.

Don’t forget story-time on Saturday, February 29, at 11am. We look forward to some more great stories and fun! All of the events are free but booking is essential on 062-63856 so don’t be disappointed - book your place today! Watch this space for more great events coming #MnáMonth.