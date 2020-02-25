Congratulations to Cashel Community School senior hurlers

Cashel Community School couldn't be prouder of their CCS Senior Hurlers this week, who after years of hard work and ones-that-got-away, won the Munster Senior B title, defeating Doon on a scoreline of 1-18 to 1-15.

A massive well done to the team, captained by Lorcan Carr and to their mentors, Brendan Ryan and Anthony Roche who deserve so much credit for the work they have done with this group of players.

Thanks to all the families, friends, students and staff past and present who came to cheer on the boys on Saturday. We look forward to your continued support for the All Ireland series.