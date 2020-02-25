Grace Flanagan of Cashel Town FC is selected for U15 Ireland international team

Parents Paul and Tina Flanagan beamed with pride this week after receiving the news that their daughter Grace has been selected for the schools U15 Ireland international soccer squad for the upcoming friendlies against Northern Ireland and England.

Grace, who plays her club soccer with Cashel Town FC is also on the Under 15 TSSDL and Under 15 Munster squads.

Grace is an extremely talented soccer player with an attitude and work rate that is second to none.

She is a role model for her team mates and younger girls at Cashel Town FC.

It’s very rare that you meet Grace and she doesn’t have a football at her feet and now she is really starting to reap the rewards for her hard work and dedication.

We would like to wish Grace the very best of luck in the upcoming games and we are in no doubt a full international cap is just around the corner. Best wishes.