Tipperary farmers face extra costs due to saturated fields

With hundreds of acres of land under water around due to the recent heavy rain, Tipperary farmers are facing increased costs as animals are not able to be put out into fields.

"The continuing rainfall is causing hardship for all farming families," said Imelda Walsh, chair of North Tipperary IFA.

She said that normally at this time of year dairy cows would be out on grass by day on most dairy farms, but due to the saturation of land this was not possible, causing extra workload for farmers at an already extremely busy time of year.

Grass is excellent for improved protein quality in milk so farmers like to get cows out on grass as soon as possible. There is also the extra cost of concentrates when stock are indoors, said Ms Walsh.

She sad that the same concerns applied to suckler and livestock farmers, with all their animals having to remain housed.

"Outdoors is the preferred environment for ewes and lambs, but the incessant rain has forced them back indoors leading to a higher cost with extra meal needed," said the IFA chair.



The bad weather was also proving to be particularly difficult for tillage farmers getting spring crops in, bearing in mind that the tillage sector suffered a very challenging back end trying to get winter barley sown, said Ms Walsh.

However, ,on the plus side, she said that the farm sector was fortunate in that there were sufficient amounts of fodder available after an excellent grass growing year in 2019.

As to when it came to when stock will be able to be turned out on grass, Ms Walsh said that it was amazing how quickly most ground would dry with the longer day and March strong breezes around the corner, but, unfortunately, for many farmers it will be quite a wait for their land to fully dry out.