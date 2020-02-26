NEWS
Tipperary punter lands EuroMillions Plus jackpot
The winning EuroMillions Plus top prize ticket from Tuesday night's draw was sold in Tipperary.
The lucky winner has scooped a whopping €500,000. The winning numbers were 15, 16, 17, 37 and 45.
There was no winner of the EuroMillions €51,940,006 jackpot. The numbers drawn were 1, 4, 18, 27, 42 with 4 and 6 the lucky stars.
