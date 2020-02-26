Templemore man banned from house

A man living in Templemore who had been involved in disturbances, had an exclusion order imposed on him by a judge at Thurles district court.

A Council officer, Roisín Hayes, told Judge Elizabeth MacGrath that they had started to receive complaints about Peter McInerney, of 11 Church Street, Templemore, last year.

There were “loud parties,” drinking outside the house where he resides, “sulkies outside,” “rubbish bags” and “drug dealing.”

There was “general chaos” around the time of May, 2019. The neighbours complained of his behaviour, and they were in fear of their homes, said Ms Hayes.

“Their friends felt intimidated. There was anti-social behaviour, disturbing them at night. They found it difficult to go to work,” she told Judge MacGrath.

There were children at the house, who were “seen to be unsupervised on the road.”

A social worker applied for an exclusion order in relation to Mr McInerney.

Additionally, there was a “serious incident” around September, 2019, in Church Street, and the emergency services were required to attend the scene.

A person in charge of the property, “said she had difficulty in getting him out,” said Ms Hayes. “I do believe she is in fear.”

Garda PJ O’Brien said Mr McInerney has 25 previous convictions, relating to road traffic matters, public order incidents, and failure to appear in court.

There had been a “number of incidents” at 11 Church Street, Templemore, he said.

There had been “a serious assault” right outside the premises, and his behaviour “has deteriorated,” said garda O’Brien. “He’s drinking more often. I have had experiences of his behaviour too. It’s not great.”

A solicitor said that the Co Council no longer has to prove that a resident is in fear.

Judge MacGrath said she noted that Mr McInerney had failed to appear in court, and that threats had been made.

Judge MacGrath granted a three-year exclusion order in relation to Mr McInerney, prohibiting him from entering, or being in the vicinity of 11 Church Street, Templemore.