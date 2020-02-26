Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath to lead Rural Independent Group in talks with Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin today

The Rural Independent Group is set to meet with Fianna Fail leader Micheál Martin and members of his negotiating team at 11am this morning.

The meeting is part of a series of ongoing engagements that the Rural Group are participating in, in order to bring about what it describes as ‘the formation of a viable and durable government.’

Convenor of the Rural Independent Group, Mattie McGrath, went on to say that “the priority has to be about bringing an end to the political posturing so that major public concerns arounds health and housing can be addressed:”

“The Rural Independent Group is very aware that the people we represent, and indeed people generally, do not have time to wait while the main political parties dance around the issue of getting down to business and bringing about a platform for significant policy change.

We have always said that we are willing to be constructive and play our part. That is the approach we will be taking in to our meeting this morning with Fianna Fail. We hope and expect this attitude to be reciprocated,” concluded Deputy McGrath.