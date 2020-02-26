Gardaí investigate alleged assault on woman in Tipperary

The gardaí are investigating the alleged assault of a woman in Nenagh.

The incident reportedly happened on Silver Street last Friday, after which the woman was hospitalised. Investigations are ongoing.

Also in the last week, gardaí are investigating a break-in at Nenagh Golf Club overnight between last Thursday and Friday.

The clubhouse was ransacked and an extensive amount of damage was caused. A sum of cash was stolen. Gardaí are continuing to investigate the matter.

Last Monday week a quad bike was stolen at Boston, Cloughjordan.

There have been a number of arrests under the Public Order Act in recent days, including one involving a male at Drom na Coille, Nenagh, last Saturday night, and one of a male on Main Street, Roscrea, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Two males were arrested on suspicion of drink driving in the early hours of Sunday morning last, one at Lehinch, Lorrha, and the other at Derryleigh, Newport.