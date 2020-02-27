Tipperary gardaí issue warning over scam to obtain bank card details

The gardaí in Tipperary are urging people cautioned to be wary of criminals calling to houses and purporting to be representatives of service companies.

A number of incidents were reported in Nenagh and Limerick on Wednesday of last week in which individuals called to houses under false pretences.

They managed to ascertain bank card details from householders and subsequently withdrew an amount of cash from a local bank.

Gardaí are advising people to always check the identity of people calling to homes in such circumstances and to report any suspicious activity immediately.