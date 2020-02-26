Probation report sought on Tipperary woman who stole groceries

A probation report has been ordered by Nenagh Court on a woman who stole groceries from a local supermarket.

Catherine Ryan of Apt 292 Coille Bheithe, Nenagh, pleaded to theft of groceries valued at €100 from Tesco, Nenagh, on September 9, 2019.

She pleaded to theft of groceries valued at €100 from the same store on September 15, 2019, and to stealing groceries valued at €80 from the store on October 3, 2019.

Some of the property had been recovered, the court heard.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath agreed with Ms Ryan’s solicitor David Peters that the defendant would benefit from a probation report and adjourned the case to May 15, 2020.