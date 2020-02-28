Co. Tipperary man receives 12 year driving ban for driving without insurance or a licence 

A 40 year-old Cashel man with multiple convictions for traffic offences has received a 12 year driving ban and been ordered to do 240 hours community service for driving without insurance or a licence.

Judge Terence Finn warned father-of-two Brendan Hennessy of 2 Rockwood, Old Road, Cashel he would be jailed if he appeared before the court again as he imposed these penalties on him at Cashel District Court's latest sitting.

Mr Hennessy pleaded guilty to two counts of driving without insurance or a licence at Rockwood, Cashel on October 16 last year.

Sgt. Carol O'Leary said Gda. Dooley was off duty at 3.38pm on this day when she saw Mr Hennessy driving a vehicle at Old Road, Cashel. She was not in a position to stop the defendant at the time.

At 8.50pm on the same date, Gda. Burke stopped Mr Hennessy driving a vehicle. The garda arrested and charged the motorist.

Sgt O'Leary replied “yes” when asked by Judge Finn if Gda. Dooley reported her misgivings about Mr Hennessy to colleagues.

The sergeant outlined that Mr Hennessy had 39 previous convictions, 35 of which were for road traffic offences including six convictions for driving without insurance.

He received a 10 year driving disqualification in 2016.

Defence solicitor Aidan Leahy said his client was driven to and from his job in Watergrasshill by a colleague that day. But he did take his children to a sports training session in Cahir that day because his wife was working late.

Mr Leahy said his client should have told his children they couldn't go to training but he was too embarrassed to tell them he couldn't drive.

Mr Leahy pleaded with Judge Finn not to impose a custodial sentence on Mr Hennessy.

One of his children was very ill and had been in hospital a number of times. His client also obtained a job with a good income in Dublin where he stayed five days a week.

As he imposed penalty, Judge Finn said the only thing saving Mr Hennessy was the fact he had a family who required his financial support.

After the probation officer assessed him as suitable to do community service, the Judge imposed a 140 hours community service order in lieu of five months imprisonment and a 12 year driving licence disqualification for the driving without a licence offence detected by Gda. Burke on October 16 last year.

Judge Finn imposed a further 100 hours community service for driving without insurance on the same occasion.

He marked the earlier offences observed by Gda. Dooley proven and taken into accoun t.

“I am warning you not to appear before me (again). If you do there is only one option open to the court. Look to your family and responsibilities,” Judge Finn advised Mr Hennessy.