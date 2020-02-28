Discover the world of our Tipperary libraries on Saturday

On Saturday, February 29, libraries around the country including in County Tipperary are taking part in the first ever National Library Open Day.

It will be a busy day in Tipperary libraries.

There will be storytelling with Sarah Tully in Cahir and Nenagh libraries, and the launch of Mná Month with Women on Walls art exhibition in Cashel.

Thurles will have pop-up eServices demonstrations throughout the day, and Clonmel are hosting a magic show for all the family.

There is a lot more happening besides. Find out more on www.tipperarylibraries.ie.

If it’s been a while since you’ve been in your local library, you might be surprised at what you can find there.

Ann Marie Brophy, Senior Executive Librarian said - “People who use the library regularly know how great it is. But there are those who haven’t been in a while or don’t visit very often.

“We want everyone to take a closer look at their library, to see beyond what they thought it was, and find out about all the amazing services we offer.”

Libraries are open community spaces with lots going on for everyone of all ages and interests.

Come along to your local library on the Open Day to get a taste of the clubs, classes, exhibitions, activities and more on offer at your library.

As well as that, the library staff will be on hand to show you how your library membership allows you to borrow from 12 million items; choose from more box set options than Netflix, get eBooks, audiobooks, eMagazines and eNewspapers free and straight to your device, or try free online learning and language classes.

So, if it’s been a while since you’ve visited your library or even if you’re a regular user, please come and Take a Closer Look at what’s on offer on Saturday 29th February!