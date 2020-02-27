Just when you thought it was safe to go out after Storms Ciara and Dennis - now Storm Jorge is on the way with strong winds and rain

Storm Jorge is on the way for the weekend, bringing with it strong winds and rain.

A Status Yellow alert for wind and rain is in operation for Tipperary and the rest of Munster.

Status Orange alerts apply to the west coast for severe winds.

Storm Jorge (pronounced Hor-Hay) has been named by the Spanish Met service.

The Met Eireann forecast is –

•

Status Orange - Wind warning for Galway, Mayo, Clare and Kerry

Some severe winds expected during Saturday associated with Storm Jorge (Hor-hay). Southwest quickly veering west and later northwest will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80km/h with gusts of 110 to 130km/h, possibly higher in very exposed areas with an elevated risk of coastal flooding.

Valid: 06:00 Saturday 29/02/2020 to 03:00 Sunday 01/03/2020

•

Status: Orange Wind warning for Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo

Some severe winds expected during Saturday associated with Storm Jorge (Hor-hay).

Southwest quickly veering west and later northwest will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80km/h with gusts of 110 to 130km/h, possibly higher in very exposed areas with an elevated risk of coastal flooding.

Valid: 12:00 Saturday 29/02/2020 to 03:00 Sunday 01/03/2020

•

Status: Yellow Rainfall warning for Munster, Connacht and Donegal

Rainfall accumulations of 20 to 30mm expected during Friday and Saturday generally but 40 to 50 mm in parts of Kerry, with a continuing risk of flooding due to already saturated ground and elevated river levels.

Valid: 00:01 Friday 28/02/2020 to 23:59 Saturday 29/02/2020

•

Status: Yellow Wind warning for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Roscommon, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford

A band of very strong winds, associated with storm Jorge (Hor-hay) will extend across the country during Saturday morning and persist through the rest of the day and into the night.

Southwest veering westerly winds of mean speeds 50 to 65km/h with gusts of 90 to 110km/h expected.

Valid: 09:00 Saturday 29/02/2020 to 03:00 Sunday 01/03/2020