The late Vera O’Donovan was childcare pioneer in Carrick-on-Suir 

Co. Tipperary lost one of its pioneers of quality childcare in June last year with the death of Vera O'Donovan of Treasure Island Community Childcare CLG in Carrick-on-Suir.

Vera passed away just as she was due to retire. She gave 28 years service to the children and families of Carrick-on-Suir.

Her career began in Clonea Power pre-school and progressed to running a community preschool in Carrick-on-Suir.

This pre-school became fondly known as Vera’s playschool. After some years, Vera’s pre-school became part of Carrick-on-Suir Childcare Initiative. The pre-school then formed a company and was renamed Treasure Island Childcare Company Limited.

In 2007, Vera identified the growing need for a full day care centre in the town.

As a person who kept abreast of national developments in childcare, she applied for capital funding available under the National Childcare Programmes and proceeded to drive the development of a purpose built créche at the back of 16 Kickham Street in Carrick-on-Suir.

This was successfully completed in 2008 and has become Vera’s legacy to the town.

Vera always put the children first. She had a special gift with children and had a great calming effect on them. She always praised her staff and always said it was teamwork that creates a good environment for children to be safe, happy and well prepared for the transition to big school and life.

Vera worked in childcare from 1991 to 2019 and she loved every minute. She adored all the children who passed through Treasure Island and loved seeing how well they were doing.

As the parents of Carrick would tell you, “sure Vera has reared half of the town of Carrick”. Even though it is called Treasure Island now, it will always be known as “Vera’s Playschool”.

Vera always had a great fondness for all the staff of Tipperary County Childcare Committee and was always appreciative of the advice and help she received from them.

Ár Dhéis De go raibh a hanam.