Co. Tipperary man granted bail on condition he stay away from neighbouring family

A Cahir man has been directed by a judge not to have any contact with a neighbouring family as a condition of bail granted to him at Cashel District Court's latest sitting.

Judge Terence Finn imposed this bail condition on Anthony Crotty of 22 Dun Uisce, Cahir, who was before the court charged with engaging in threatening, abusive and insulting words and behaviour at Queen Street, Clonmel on November 27 last year.

Mr Crotty is contesting the charge.

Sgt. Raymond Moloney gave evidence at the court of arresting, charging and cautioning Mr Crotty with the offence.

The sergeant said Mr Crotty replied: “I didn't do it” when the charge was put to him.

Mr Crotty's solicitor Colin Morrissey applied for the prosecution to disclose CCTV footage to the defence.

He also requested bail for his client in relation to the charge proffered against him and informed the court his client denied the offence.

Judge Finn agreed to fix bail on condition the defendant was not to have contact with the complainant or any member of their family.

“If he finds himself in the vicinity of the neighbour, he turns on his heels and walks away,” the Judge warned.

Judge Finn also warned he would take a poor view if Mr Crotty's family got involved.

He advised Mr Crotty he would be like the Skibereen Eagle newspaper which once warned in an editorial it would be keeping a close eye on the Tsar of Russia.

Judge Finn added that he had no problem if the parties decided to take part in a mediation process.

He adjourned the case to Cashel Court sitting of March 26.

“If at that point matters haven't sorted themselves out, the court will proceed to fix a hearing date if invited to do so,” he added.