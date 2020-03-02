Tipperary husband and wife's dental surgery is best in Ireland

A Tipperary dental surgery that only opened less than two years ago picked up two national titles at this year’s dental awards

Expressions Dental and Cosmetic Clinic, Roscrea, is run by Roscrea-born Sarah Rymer and her husband Will.

The awards were hosted by FMC Professional, and saw Sarah and Will win the award for the most child friendly dental practice in Ireland for 2020.

Their facilities were also rewarded with the design award for the most attractive practice for 2020 and Best Munster Dental Practice for 2020.

The dental clinic was opened in September 2018, and its short life the team has capitalised on their caring and compassionate approach to patients.

“Having worked in a number of practices in Wales and Ireland over the last number of years, it is so thrilling to see our own efforts being recognised,” said Sarah.

“Many people will recall stories from their childhood of bad dental experiences, we are hoping to eliminate that from the next generation,” said Will.

The husband and wife team have 28 years of dental expereince betewen them.

The growth in the business is testament to Sarah and Will’s dedication and commitment to serving the area with high quality dentistry, whilst providing top level evidence-based dental hygiene education. This all performed in a modern, warm environment with impressive clinical and technical standards.

The dentists, in conjunction with their energetic and enthusiastic nursing team of Norma Grace and Fiona Bulfin have targeted the treatment of children and the provision of an extraordinary standard of care as their goal.

This national recognition at the Irish dentistry awards stands to their efforts.