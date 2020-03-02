Electric charging points needed at Cahir Castle - Cllr Moloney

Cllr Andy Moloney requested that the Council install electric charging points in the Cahir Castle Car Park as passed at a previous motion in Clonmel District.

Tourists are driving rented electric cars now and want to charge while visiting the castle, he said.

“Tipperary Co Council is currently working with Tipperary Energy Agency regarding the installation of electric vehicle (EV) charging points countywide under the SEAI grand scheme. The Castle car park in Cahir is one of a number of sites in Tipperary which is currently being examined for suitability for an EV charging point,” replied management.

Cllr Moloney requested that the council proceed immediately with his former motion for a raised pedestrian crossing on the Clonmel Road in Cahir, following an accident and also on the link road in Cahir. This was a previous motion from the Clonmel district. “An assessment of proposed pedestrian crossing points on the Clonmel road will be required to ascertain the most suitable location for a raised pedestrian crossing. Any such works identified can be progressed when funding is available,” replied management.