Tipperary town first in Ireland to avail of new free wifi scheme

Tipperary town will be first to receive free wi-fi, said Mr Coleman. It will be located around the Excel and Market Yard area. Cllr Michael Fitzgerald, said a company called Magnet Networks is leading the project. It will be funded by the EU, the Co Council and the government.

Magnet will install the hardware and monitor its usage, and can block inappropriate websites.