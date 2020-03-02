Tipperary hospital is a standard bearer for health and safety

Nenagh Hospital has become a standard bearer for the latest efforts to raise the bar for workplace health and safety standards in hospitals throughout the State.

The hospital achieved excellent results with a score of 92% in Level 2 Audits for Occupational Health and Safety compliance, undertaken by national HSE health and safety auditors in last autumn.

During the audit, Nenagh’s Cathrina Ryan, operational director of nursing; Anne Jordan, assistant director of nursing, and Angela Sullivan, business manager, faced a rigorous interview process covering every aspect of the systems and procedures in place at hospital management level to ensure compliance with health and safety standards.

She said that the rigorous process had encouraged a push towards maximum compliance across the hospital.

“When we first started out with these audits, the Level 1 audit left us with quite a bit of work to do within all departments and wards. Once we attained that level of compliance, the next step was to become compliant at hospital/organisation level. Obviously, we are delighted to have scored such a high result, but there is a real advantage in the process, in being able to see exactly how we are compliant, as well as highlight areas that require further work," said Ms Ryan.

She paid tribute to the health and safety committee at Nenagh Hospital for their efforts in keeping the hospital safe for staff and patients alike.

“We have a very busy and active health and safety committee. They meet quarterly, and they are always looking at the national KPIs and guidelines, and working to ensure that anything new at national level is communicated in the hospital, and that there is a system for ensuring that people are made aware," she said.

Ms Ryan applauded their reps for the hard work they do.

"Staff may sometimes find it easier to communicate with reps than managers. Our reps are people on the ground with a special interest and training in health and safety and risk assessment. I commend them for their ownership of this, because it helps to reinforce the idea that really, health and safety in the workplace is everyone’s responsibility,” she said.