Age Friendly Roscrea annual meeting took place on Monday, February 17

The fourth Age Friendly annual meeting took place on Monday, February 17.

Officers for 2020 are: Anne Keevey chairperson; Dr Jerome Ryan, vice chairperson; Mary T Buckley, secretary; John Hanamy and Fr Michael Harding, treasurers.

Financial and annual reports were presented and following this, Ciaran Lynch, a research consultant appointed to facilitate Age Friendly strategic plans, outlined his plans.

Fiona Crotty, Age Friendly Tipperary programme manager gave an update on the local authority plans for Roscrea as an Age Friendly town.

A Rambling House session took place on February 18. Thank you to the superb musicians, singers, and poets. The next Rambling House will be on March 19. On Thursday, February 20, Marie Dempsey, from Marie Keating Foundation, gave a presentation on keeping healthy, called Your Health, Your Choice.

Percy French

To mark the 100th anniversary of Percy French’s death, the Rosie Greys will present a programme of songs and photos to celebrate the work of Percy French in Roscrea Courthouse on March 12 and 13, at 7pm. Tickets are €10, at the Courthouse. Tel: 0505 22550.