Lee welcomes €46,840 for Roscrea library

Monday was another very positive day for Roscrea, receiving €46,840 to support the roll out of My Open Library Services, says Cllr Shane Lee.

“This will also include the introduction of the Magic Table Innovative Technology,” said Cllr Lee.

“When works are complete members of the public will have self service access to the library from 8am to 10pm, 365 days a year.

“The Magic Table is hugely beneficial and helpful to people with dementia, autism and adults with learning disabilities.

“This funding is a game changer for Roscrea, I’m absolutely delighted this day has come and thankfully I was able to play my part.

“I had ongoing discussions with council officials about the importance of this very unique library and what it offers to the people of Roscrea and surrounding areas.

“This week, I thank the officials for their hard work and commitment to Roscrea,” added Cllr Lee.