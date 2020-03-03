Autism Awareness Roscrea second run and walk takes place on Sunday, April 5

Our second run and walk takes place on Sunday, April 5, starting at Roscrea Leisure Centre at 10.30am.

There are prizes for first, second and third in the ladies and men’s categories and there is also a club event with a shield for the fastest five club members

Your club can be any group, it could be just some friends getting together, rather than an actual organised club.

Entrance fees are €25 per adult and team entry is €120 for six members. Also on the day, there will be a 3k walk, ideal for families. Registration for the run is now available online at www.myrunresults.com and registrations will also be taken on the day from 8.30am.

All those who register online will be guaranteed a running top, so why not get ahead of the rest and register now.

All runners will have access to the leisure centre after the run. This includes use of a cool down area and use of the pool/sauna and steam room.

Walkers do not need to register online, just pay on the day! For further information, watch our facebook page or contact Damien on 087 9169189.

We look forward to welcoming everyone on the day.

We would like to thank all who have already supported us in this event, particularly the local businesses who have been so generous in their sponsorship. We would also like to thank Roscrea Leisure Center for their assistance with this event.

All funds raised at this event and any other event, are used to continue our work to make Roscrea and its surrounding area more Autism Aware, and to promote awareness, acceptance and inclusion.