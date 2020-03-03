Tipperary TD Michael Lowry's brother Ned passes away

Ned Lowry was one of Michael Lowry's biggest supporters working very hard behind the scenes in many political campaigns

There is great sadness in the parish of Holycross Ballycahill and all around mid Tipperary following news of the passing of Ned Lowry, brother of long serving Tipperary TD Michael.

Just a fortnight ago Ned presided over a hugely successful Tractor Run in aid of Beaumont Hospital, Milford Hospice in Limerick and the Hope foundation. Over 400 tractors turned out to support Ned in his bid to support the two medical units which had cared for him so well. He manned the wheel of his own restored David Brown tractor on the trip around mid Tipp and was thrilled that the event was such a success and that he got to meet so many of his friends from far and wide.

Ned Lowry , pictured above right, prior to the Tractor Run

Ned had been struggling in recent times, battling illness, but fighting bravely and with great fortitude and displaying admirable strength - he received a major boost upon hearing that his brother Michael had once again topped the poll in the General Election. This was the first election Michael fought, that Ned was not front and centre of the preparations, eventhough he demanded to be kept informed of the campaign.

But, his battle in life came to end this evening as he was called home to his Maker, surrounded by his family, including his wife Pauline.

Funeral arrangements for this gentle son of Holycross and Tipperary will be announced later.