Tipperary thief said it with stolen flowers

A man who stole flowers from a service station intended giving them to his wife as a “thank you” on behalf of a friend who was staying with them, Nenagh Court heard.

Egidijus Vasiliauskas of 1 Drummin Court, Nenagh, pleaded to theft of flowers valued at €30 from Applegreen Service Station, Birdhill, on October 14, 2019.

The court heard he picked up two bouquets and left without paying. Compensation has since been paid.

The defendant has 48 previous convictions, including one for stealing flower pots from outside a shop in Ardcroney, Nenagh, in May 2019.

His solicitor, David Peters, said that Mr Vasiliauskas had a friend coming to stay and decided to get flowers for his wife and pretend they were from his friend.

He thought his friend would pay for the flowers.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath fined Mr Vasiliauskas €100.