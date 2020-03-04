Break in at store in Littleton

A Littleton man who broke into a shop in the village, was ordered to undergo a probation report at Thurles district court.

Sgt Thomas Hanrahan told Judge Elizabeth MacGrath that The Village Store in Littleton, Thurles, was closed on June 20, 2019, when the incident occurred.

Luke Corbett, of 7 St Bridgets Terrace, Littleton, walked past the store “with a shovel”, and struck it a “number of times.”

“He failed to gain entry,” said Sgt Hanrahan. Mr Corbett returned and used “more significant” items to gain entry. A number of items were stolen. A search warrant was obtained and a forensic analysis was carried out. There was “no property recovered.” Garda Andrea Coonan charged Mr Corbett with trespassing to commit an arrestable offence, theft. He has no previous convictions.

Judge MacGrath adjourned the case to April 7 next, for a victim impact statement and a probation report.