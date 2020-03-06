Birdhill coffee roastery wins Tipperary County Enterprise award

A Tipperary coffee roastery that only began operating in 2018 has won the County Tipperary Enterprise Award for 2020.

Alan Andrews, who opened the Old Barracks Coffee Roasters in Birdhill now employs 10 people.

He received a cheque for €2,500 from Anthony Fitzgerald, Head of Enterprise, Local Enterprise Office Tipperary, this Monday.

The Old Barracks Coffee Roasters showcases live coffee roasting via state of art coffee roasting management technology that allows the company to deliver consistency and quality coffee.

The Old Barracks has showcased its roasting at numerous events around the country and abroad, encouraging the growth of the business on the wholesale side.

In a short space of time, the Old Barracks’s coffee has become a trusted provider, winning many high-end coffee wholesale partners, which validates the quality of the product.

It has also put Birdhill on the map as a tourist destination through their work with Failte Ireland and Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands. The Old Barracks has grown steadily in terms of coffee supply in Ireland and is preparing for export as the next stage of growth.