Italian visitors pull out of Clonmel trip for St.Patrick's Day

Dignatories from Clonmel's twin town of Costa Masnaga, located in the Northern Italy coronavirus hotspot, have pulled out of visiting Clonmel for the St. Patrick's Day parade.

Another Italian group from Sicily due to take part in the parade will decide this week if they will travel.

The twenty one member group from the Agrigento area of Sicily are due to visit the Clonmel Rotary Club.

After the first case of the coronavirus was confirmed in Ireland, Clonmel doctor Mike Quirke appealed for calm.

Meanwhile Deputy Mattie McGrath has called for Our Lady's Hospital in Cashel to be used as an isolation unit for any Tipperary cases of the coronavirus.

Preparations for St. Patrick's Day parades in Tipperary towns will continue as organisers await national guidelines on public gatherings to be issued by the government following the outbreak of the coronavirus in this country.

Tipperary County Council spokesperson Karl Cashen, Director of Services with responsibility for emergency planning, said they were awaiting the guidelines from government.

Tipperary County council's Carole Creighton said the Clonmel parade was going ahead and she expected the parades in other towns to proceed unless guidelines due to be issued by the government advised otherwise.

Mayor of Clonmel Garret Ahearn welcomed the decision of the Costa Masnaga group who have confirmed they will not be travelling to Clonmel for the parade.

The Italian group are regular visitors to Clonmel for St. Patrick's Day along with visitors from Clonmel's other twin towns.

“It is the sensible decision. They are from a region in Northern Italy which is extremely close to where the outbreak started. They will come again ” said the Clonmel mayor.

As it stands, the only twinning visitors due to arrive in Clonmel for the parade are the Mayor and Mayoress of Reading.

Another group of Italians, from Sicily, had arranged to visit Clonmel for St. Patricks Day celebrations .

The twenty three Rotary Club members from the Agrigento area of Sicily were due to arrive in Clonmel as part of a Rotary Club exchange.

They were due to be given a mayoral reception by Mayor Ahearn.

“I understand they will decide this week if the visit is to go ahead” said the mayor.

Clonmel Rotary Club president Terry Stafford said they would be led by the guidelines to be issued nationally.

“We won't be putting anybody in danger. The Sicilian Rotary members will meet tonight (Wednesday, March 4) to decide on the visit” said Mr Stafford.

The visit has been planned now for some months by Clonmel Rotary member Filippo Guida and it was to be the first of a number of exchange visits.

Carole Creighton, Tipperary County Council and organiser of the Clonmel parade said they were progressing as if the parade was going ahead and she presumed the community groups in other towns throughout Tipperary organising parades were doing likewise.

This week Clonmel doctor Mike Quirke appealed for calm .

“Coronavirus Covid 19 is in Ireland now and will be a feature of our healthcare landscape for at least the next number of months.

“Although this is unwelcome news, it was inevitable that it would reach us and is not a cause for panic. It is very important that members of the public do everything they can to minimise the impact of the virus for patients (especially those with chronic illnesses) and healthcare providers.” he said.

Deputy Mattie McGrath has called for Our Lady's Hospital in Cashel to be used as an isolation unit in the event of any cases of the coronavirus in Tipperary.

“I think the HSE should at least explore the possibility of locating the Isolation Units in a hospital facility such as Our Lady’s where the impact on patient care can be minimised. South Tipperary General is already at absolute capacity and under enormous pressures to maintain normal services” he said.

Deputy McGrath was speaking after the HSE confirmed that it has identified isolation units in all acute hospitals, including STGH, where specific multi-disciplinary virus preparedness committees will also be created.

As in other counties the HSE has issued guidelines to massgoers in Tipperary concerning precautions to be taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus while there have also been reports of pharmacies in the county running out of face masks and hand sanitising units.

Karl Cashen, Director of Services with Tipperary County Council with responsibility for planning for emergencies, said the authority had not yet received advice in relation to public gatherings.

“I understand national guidelines will be issued by the government and we are awaiting those and we will be led by those guidelines” said Mr Cashen.

An internal Tipperary County Council emergency meeting was held last Wednesday and the coronavirus issue was on the agenda.

“It was a scheduled meeting. The group meets every two months to discuss planning for emergencies. While we await detailed guidelines precautionary measures are being taken.

“Our buildings that don't have hand sanitisers will have them, public information notices have been displayed and we are advising all on proper hand hygiene” he said.



Read more Tipperary news - Coronavirus appeal to massgoers