Áras na Rí housing estate in Cashel left in ‘limbo’

The Rockview estate in Cashel has been taken in charge, meaning it will now be the municipal district’s responsibility to maintain, heard this month’s local authority meeting.

The Áras na Rí estate near the rugby club has not been taken in charge, though it’s understood there was an application to do so, said Cllr Declan Burgess.

Cllr Burgess also inquired as to plans for the Steeples estate on the Dualla road. Residents there are “very conscious” of ongoing issues, “for a long number of years.”

Áras na Rí has been in “limbo”. There were reports of an application for it to be taken in charge, and then there wasn’t, he said.

Currently, there is no application in hand in relation to Áras na Rí, said senior planner, Caroline Conway. “Residents should be encouraged to put forward their application. Once we are in receipt of that, we will progress forward,” she said.

Ms Conway said she would “rather not go into specifics” about the Steeples at the public meeting.

Ms Conway said it was their priority over the last two years to progress all taking-in-charge applications.

Meanwhile, an estate in Townspark, Cahir, does not fall within the legislation for taking in charge, as it was developed under a series of individual planning applications for each house, rather than one single application for the whole estate.

The issue of whose responsibility it is to do water works there, also needs to be clarified.

“We cannot proceed with those estates before we know that,” said Ms Conway, who said she would look into the Townspark situation, and report back at the next meeting.

The number of planning applications for Cashel Tipperary Cahir MD was 249 valid applications, with four refusals, less than 2%. This is in line with a 3% level for the whole county. Some 36 complaints have been made in relation to enforcement orders.