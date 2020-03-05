Third and fourth men arrested in relation to Co. Tipperary shooting incident are released without charge

Gardai arrested a fourth man yesterday (Wednesday) in connection with a shooting incident outside a house in the Mullinahone area on Monday.

This man, aged in his early 20s, was arrested by gardai at 3.50pm and detained at Clonmel Garda Station for questioning under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

He and the third man arrested in relation to the firing of the shots, were released without charge last night and a file on the case is being prepared for submission to the DPP. The third man, also aged in his 20s, was arrested yesterday morning and also questioned at Clonmel Garda Station.

Gardai also arrested a man aged in his early 20s on Tuesday afternoon and a youth aged in his late teens on Monday night in connection with the incident. A file is also being prepared for the DPP in relation to their cases.

Gardai received reports about the shooting incident at approximately 10.30pm on Monday. It's understood a number of people were in the house at the time the shots were fired but no one was injured.

Gardaí recovered a number of spent casings from the scene.

The first arrest in connection with the incident was made a short time later during a follow up operation involving gardai and members of the Garda Armed Support Unit.

A number of licensed firearms and ammunition were also seized.