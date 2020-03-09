Cashel Aldi donate €500 to Brothers of Charity

Brothers of Charity has become the latest charity to benefit from Aldi’s Community Grants programme, receiving a €500 grant from Aldi’s Cashel store team.

The €500 donation was presented to Aine Bradshaw, Darren Coleman and Eileen Fitzgerald from Brothers of Charity by Glenn Kilby, Aldi Cashel’s ‘charity champion’.

Aldi’s community grants programme helps fund local charities and organisations that contribute vital work and services in their local communities. Each local charity supported is chosen by Aldi employees, enabling them to help the local good causes they are passionate about.

The programme has contributed to over 340 different local projects to date, donating over €250,000 since 2016.

Commenting, Bart Kosinski, Aldi Cashel store manager said: “we are delighted to have chosen Brothers of Charity to support through our community grants donation. The residential support, care, information and guidance they provide to those affected by intellectual disabilities is hugely important.”

Through its partnership with FoodCloud, its stores in Co Tipperary have donated over 150,000 meals to local charities to date, and it has been Foróige’s lead sponsor since 2015.