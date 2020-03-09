Tipperary County Council response to coronavirus will be "calm and considered" insists county manager

Members of Tipperary County Council were told on Monday morning that the response of the authority to the outbreak of coronavirus in Ireland would be "calm and considered" by County Manager Joe McGrath.

At the start of the monthly meeting of Tipperary County Council in Clonmel on Monday morning Joe McGrath,County Manager said the response from the authority would be informed only by the HSE and public health authorities.

The manager informed members that a response team had been set up and they were monitoring the situation on an on-going basis.The manager said steps had already been taken by the council to address the potential threat of coronavirus on staff, the services provided by the council and the people who engage with those services.The council had provided public notices and provided hand sanitisers and all practical measures were beingtaken.

The manager read out his statement at the meeting following a meeting of the council corporate policy group which was convened before the public meeting.At the public meeting there was no discussion on the coronavirus outbreak in the country and none of the public representatives present asked questions following the statement made at the public meeting by the county manager.