Gardai appeal to the public for assistance with investigation into Clonmel assault

Gardai in Clonmel have issued an appeal to the public to assist an investigation being conducted following an assault that took place in the town on Saturday evening.

A male who was walking in the Ballingarrane area, on the pathway from the entrance to housing estates on the town side of the Poppyfields down to the Jacksons Cross roundabout,was attacked at approximately ten minutes to seven o clock on Saturday evening.

A garda spokesman said the man was attacked and knocked to the ground.Cash was taken during the assault.The victim sustained minor injuries.He attended South Tipperary General after the assault for treatment but was not held overnight.

A garda spokesman described the area where the assault took place as a very busy one and he appealed to motorists, cyclists and walkers who were in the Ballingarrane area from 6.30 onwards to come forward if they felt they could be of any assistance to the investigation.

Members of the public who may have any information that they consider would be of help are asked to contact the Clonmel garda station at 052 6177640.

