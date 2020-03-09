Roscrea Parade cancelled due to Covid 19

ROSCREA'S 42nd annual Saint Patrick's Day Parade has been cancelled amid fears of the Covid-19 outbreak.

What would have been the town's 42nd consecutive Parade has been cancelled, organising committee Chairman, Councillor Shane Lee confirmed on Monday.

The news comes against the backdrop of cancellations of all Parades around the country as the government follow the advice of health experts to cancel mass gatherings.



In 2001 Roscrea held its Parade in May, when fears of spreading Foot and Mouth Disease forced the event to be postponed.

”We would like to apologise to the public and all the clubs, societies, groups and businesses affected by this decision, particularly people who had already begun work on floats for the Parade” Cllr Lee said.

“We feel it is in the best interest of health and safety and apologise for any inconvenience caused,” he said.