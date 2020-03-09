Roscrea St Patrick's Day Parade is cancelled on health and safety grounds

Roscrea’s committee for organising the St Patrick’s Day parade has announced that the parade has been cancelled.

“It is with regret that the organising committee of Roscrea’s St Patrick’s Day Parade has decided to cancel the parade due to the corona virus,” a spokesperson announced this evening.

“We would like to apologise to the public, clubs, groups, societies, and businesses affected by this decision and in particular the participants of floats but we feel it is in the best interests of health and safety.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” added the spokesperson