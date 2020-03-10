All eyes on Tipperary jockey Rachael Blackmore as she bids for Cheltenham glory

Tipperary jockey Rachael Blackmore is facing a huge four days at the Cheltenham festival that gets underway today.

The Killenaule woman is one of the most talked about jockeys on both sides of the Irish Sea as the blue riband of national hunt racing begins.

Blackmore had two winners at the festival last year and pundits are tipping her for an even greater haul this time.

The former Loreto Clonmel student is enjoying a spectacular start to her racing career and is already one of the top national hunt jockeys in the country.

She has five rides at Cheltenham on opening day today and all are in with a shout.

However her two biggest fancies are Notebook and Honeysuckle.

The brilliant Notebook runs in the Arkle Trophy at 2.10 and is likely to be disputing favouritism with Fakir D'Oudairies.

Honeysuckle runs in the Mares Hurdle at 4.10 and the biggest challenge is expected from Benie des Dieux.

Blackmore's first ride is in the opener, the Novices Hurdle at 1.30, with Captain Guinness.

In the feature race, the Champion Hurdle at 3.30, she's aboard Petit Mouchoir, and while not one of the big fancies, under the Tipperary woman's control it may well challenge in an uninspiring field.

Her last ride on the first day is on Trainwreck in the Novices Handicap at 4.50, the race she enjoyed her first Cheltenham success last year on A Plus Tard, and again she could be in contention.

Blackmore is a big race jockey and Cheltenham is her perfect setting.

All her supporters back home in Tipperary will be wishing her well today and for the rest of the festival.