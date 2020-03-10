March 7 saw Roscrea Tidy Towns volunteers return to work for the coming year.

Volunteers met at the Fancy Fountain in Rosemary Square at 10am.

A good group of volunteers turned up for this, the first works of the year.

Most welcome were the three volunteers from the International Protection Applicant Community here in Roscrea and Dunkerrin.

The first task Tidy Towns undertook was a litter pick on both sides of the Templemore Road from the motorway to Clonan Avenue.

This is a messy undertaking at the best of times, but one that must be done before the grass grows too much and covers it all. Items collected ranged from household waste to discarded clothing and everything in-between.

We even got a portable television for our troubles.

The task was completed just before 12 noon. While Tidy Towns were not amazed by the volume of litter, it might surprise those of you to realise that upon presenting our collection at the Roscrea Recycling Facility in two trailers, the amount of litter collected came to 180kg.

Thanks to all the volunteers that attended on the day.